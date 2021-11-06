Update: Operation Metals – New Lynn homicide investigation

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

A dedicated Police investigation team continue to make enquiries following a

homicide in New Lynn yesterday.

At this early stage Police do not believe this was a random incident.

There is no suggested danger to the wider community.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance so far.

We continue to ask anyone with information that will assist our investigation

to contact Police.

Those people can contact 105 quoting the file number 211105/9752 or by

calling Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

