Tairāwhiti Clean Up Continues

The rain continues to fall on a saturated Tairāwhiti and while the state of emergency has been lifted, the work continues from Gisborne District Council staff and contractors who are checking properties and cleaning up roads around the district.

The heavier rainfalls are currently up the coast, with some areas getting up to 10mm in the past hour (to 11.30am). The saturation of the ground means a lot of the focus is on landslides, and Council engineers are continually monitoring properties around the city. Households have been evacuated where it has been deemed dangerous for people to stay.

Council is asking people to limit using washing machines, having showers or baths, and flushing toilets as gully traps overflow onto residential properties. Contractors are responding as quickly as possible on a priority basis.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence have no concerns around rising river levels at the moment but continue to keep a close eye on the region.

Roads across the district continue to be affected by the weather. People can find the latest information on Waka Kotahi for the State Highways and Gisborne District Council for local roads. It is a fast-moving situation, so Police continue to encourage people to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Meanwhile, the announcement yesterday evening of two COVID-19 positive wastewater samples has seen a rush in people turning up to be tested at a pop-up drive-through clinic at the Peel Street Testing station. Officials are encouraging only those with symptoms to be tested with another big push on encouraging people to get their vaccinations done.

Anyone with weather-related concerns can call Council’s 24/7 0800 653 800 line.

© Scoop Media

