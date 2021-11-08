Update: Manawatū fleeing driver incident

Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan:

Police have charged two people with a number of offences following an earlier

serious fleeing driver incident in Manawatū.

A 34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been jointly charged with two

counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful

taking of a motor vehicle.

They are due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow.

Police cannot rule out further charges being laid.

Police can confirm a firearm has been recovered.

An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of the

incident. This will take some as Police speak to a number of potential

witnesses.

An internal investigation is also underway and Police have notified the

Independent Police Conduct Authority of this incident.

As this matter is now before the courts and subject to ongoing

investigations, Police have no further comment to make at this time.

