Update: Manawatū fleeing driver incident
Monday, 8 November 2021, 6:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan:
Police have charged
two people with a number of offences following an
earlier
serious fleeing driver incident in Manawatū.
A
34-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman have been jointly
charged with two
counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful
possession of a firearm and unlawful
taking of a motor
vehicle.
They are due to appear in the Palmerston North
District Court tomorrow.
Police cannot rule out further
charges being laid.
Police can confirm a firearm has been
recovered.
An investigation is underway to establish the
exact circumstances of the
incident. This will take some
as Police speak to a number of potential
witnesses.
An
internal investigation is also underway and Police have
notified the
Independent Police Conduct Authority of this
incident.
As this matter is now before the courts and
subject to ongoing
investigations, Police have no further
comment to make at this
time.
