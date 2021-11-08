UPDATE – Serious Crash, Hastings

Police can confirm that a 14-year-old girl has died following a serious crash in Hastings on 3 November.

Five people were injured in the crash, which occurred on York Road at around 5:40pm.

Sadly, the 14-year-old girl died in hospital on Saturday night.

Two others remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Police are interested in hearing from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with any information which can assist can contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211104/5531. Alternatively, information can be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

