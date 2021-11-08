Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Tairāwhiti



Watch updated at 4:50pm to extend risk of Severe Thunderstorms and downpours

across all of the Taupo region and into western parts of Central Hawke's Bay.



Thunderstorms are developing and this afternoon there is a risk that a few of

them become severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25 to 40

mm per hour. There may also be hail.



Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially

about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also

lead to slips.



Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor

visibility in heavy rain.



The thunderstorms should ease this evening.



MetService will continue to monitor the situation closely for severe

thunderstorm development and will issue further updates.



Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favourable for severe

thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in these areas should be on

the lookout for threatening weather conditions and monitor for possible Severe

Thunderstorm Warnings.



For information on preparing for and keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil

Defence Get Ready website

Issued by: Heath Gullery



This watch will be updated by: 09:00 pm Monday 08 November 2021

