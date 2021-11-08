Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Tairāwhiti

Watch updated at 4:50pm to extend risk of Severe
Thunderstorms and downpours across all of the Taupo
region and into western parts of Central Hawke's
Bay.
Thunderstorms are developing and this
afternoon there is a risk that a few of them become
severe, producing localised downpours with intensities of 25
to 40 mm per hour. There may also be
hail.
Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface
and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas
such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may
also lead to slips.
Driving conditions will
also be hazardous with surface flooding and
poor visibility in heavy rain.
The
thunderstorms should ease this evening.
MetService
will continue to monitor the situation closely for
severe thunderstorm development and will issue further
updates.
Note: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means
conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and
close to the watch area. People in these areas should be
on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and
monitor for possible Severe Thunderstorm
Warnings.
For information on preparing for and
keeping safe during a storm, see the Civil Defence Get
Ready website Issued by: Heath Gullery
This
watch will be updated by: 09:00 pm Monday 08 November
2021
