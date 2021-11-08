Palmerson Street, Riverton - road open - Southern



Auckland: Moves To Step 2

Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing...



Office of the Mayor of Auckland - Mayor Goff Welcomes Increased Freedoms, Thanks Aucklanders For Getting Vaccinated

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference

I'm going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country...

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established

The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives...




