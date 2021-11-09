Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua Economy On The Up During Challenging Times

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 11:30 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Nearly a third of Porirua’s working residents have taken the chance to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, giving a boost to the local economy.

In a report prepared for Porirua City Council by economic consultants Infometrics, there is cause for optimism in the city’s business sector, with figures in employment, education, domestic tourism and overall spending in Porirua trending upwards.

The report was commissioned to gauge the effects of Covid-19 on the city’s economy.

Figures show 32 per cent of working residents in Porirua now work from home, compared to 28 per cent nationally.

The flow-on effect has been good for local businesses, with consumer spending in the city up nearly 2 per cent in the year to September 2021, while it declined 9 per cent in Wellington City over the same period.

"Our push for residents to Love Local has paid off - working from home means spending close to home," Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says.

"I’m buoyed by these numbers because while we know it is tough out there during this pandemic, our workforce and our business sector are adapating - we have tough, resilient, hard-working and motivated people in Porirua, who are determined to succeed, no matter what is thrown at them.

"And it’s up to us consumers to continue to support local."

Entrepreneurship in Porirua is trending in the right direction as 135 new businesses started in the three months to June 2021, compared to 101 in this period a year ago.

However, on the downside, 52 businesses closed in the quarter to June, compared to 28 a year ago.

People’s willingness to start a business is still strong, Mayor Baker says.

"When you talk to people in the business community, there is still optimism, you can be sure of that. It’s important, then, that as a city and a Council we have the right building blocks for new starters to flourish."

In recent times, big employers such as Presbyterian Support Services have moved to Porirua, while a craft brewery, Thai restaurant and large car dealership are also to open their doors soon. Alsco, Brendan Foot Motors and Mag & Turbo are based in the city now.

The Infometrics report concludes that Porirua has ridden out the complexities and difficulties that Covid-19 brings better than other centres. Other key stats include:

- Porirua employment grew 2.3 per cent in the year to March, compared to 0.8 per cent nationally, and is forecast to grow 2 per cent each year. Jobseekers have consistently declined in the past 12 months

- Unemployment peaked at 5.6 per cent in September 2020 but currently sits at 4.5 per cent

- The strongest industries growing are construction (316 more jobs created in the July 2021 quarter than at the same time in 2019), education and training (249 jobs) and health care/social assistance (213 jobs). Residential construction has helped this, even while heavy and civil construction numbers have declined nationwide

- Building consent levels have reached all-time highs in the city, driven by Kenepuru Landing, Whitby and Aotea

- Tourism spending in Porirua over the year to July 2021 was $5 million more than in 2020 ($52m versus $47m - it was $46m in 2019)

- Many of Porirua’s other industries - such as retail, professional services, and health - maintained their size through the pandemic and have continued to grow.

The Infometrics report also notes Porirua faces a strongly ageing population, which will drive demand for healthcare services in the city. The population aged 65-79 is projected to grow from 5600 in 2018 to 8100 in 2028, and keep growing until reaching 10,000 in 2038.

Meanwhile, enrolments at Porirua primary schools have grown in the past four years, consistent with a growing primary-age population, while secondary school numbers are also on the rise.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Hoping For The Best


As the new daily Delta case numbers surge upwards, it is getting harder for the captains of Team Five Million to make decisions that still seem rational in any public health sense. Although we are only at the outset of the re-opening process, the public health system in Auckland is already showing signs of strain. The decisions to re-open are being made while Auckland pursues a suppression strategy that’s likely to undermine the elimination strategy still being pursued almost everywhere else in the country... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 