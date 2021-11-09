Update - one lane open, State Highway 1, Kuku - Central

The southbound lane is now open on State Highway 1, Kuku, following a fatal

crash this afternoon.

Police expect the northbound lane to reopen within the next 30 minutes.

We would like to extend our thanks to motorists for their patience while we

worked at the crash scene.

Information regarding the number of fatalities will be issued as soon as we

are able.

