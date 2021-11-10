Time To Trim The Queens Wharf Sails
Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council
The landmark sails on Queens Wharf are being removed as
they are no longer shipshape – but a replacement is on the
horizon.
Yellow – approx.
pedestrian area
Pink – approx. construction
area (to reduce as masts and sails are
lowered)
The sails, which were installed in 1995,
were custom made for Queens Wharf, and have long surpassed
the manufacturer’s expectations for duration. A recent
inspection indicated the material was no longer in good
enough condition for safety reasons, so removal starts next
week.
Parts of Queens Wharf Square will be cordoned
off as local contractors will be using heavy machinery to
remove the sails, rigging and masts.
Works are
expected to run from Monday 15 November to Friday 19
November between 7.30am-5pm, but is dependent on weather as
calm conditions are required.
Once removed, the masts
and guy cables will be repaired, and new sails will be
manufactured, with an estimated return of the sails in April
2022.
Replacement sails funding is in the Long-term
Plan and cost price is $500,000 including removal and
reinstallation.
The Queens Wharf sails have become
synonymous with a site to meet, host events, and a place to
start from. Consent was originally applied for in 1991, and
plans for the area originated in 1992 under the then Mayor,
Dame Fran Wilde, and construction finalised in
1996.
