Further Appeal In Search For Wayne Hammond

Police searching for missing man Wayne Hammond are making a further appeal to the public, for dashcam footage.

Wayne's work vehicle was seen leaving his Henderson Drive address at about 7:30am on Monday 1 November.

His vehicle was found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track at about 3pm on Monday afternoon.

Now, Police are making a further appeal for anyone with dashcam footage on that Monday morning to get in touch.

Specifically, we are seeking footage from 7am onwards on 1 November on the Alexandra-Clyde Road and surrounds, specifically Earnscleugh Road.

A re-enactment of the drive Wayne took from his home address to the Clyde Bridge carpark was done on Monday, and this has generated some further lines of inquiry which Police are exploring.

Anyone who can help is asked to please contact Police via 105 and quote event number P048471135.

