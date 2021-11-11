Police Investigating Firearms Incident In Blockhouse Bay
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 9:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating a serious firearms incident in
Blockhouse Bay last night.
At around 7.15pm, Police
were notified that a person had been shot in Dundale
Ave.
Police located an injured male in the driveway of
a property and he was transported to Auckland Hospital in a
critical condition.
The victim underwent surgery and
is now in a stable condition in hospital.
A scene
guard has been in place at the property and Police will
remain at the site today carrying out a scene
examination.
The investigation is in its early stages
as Police try to establish the circumstances surrounding
this incident.
Anyone with information about this
incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area
surrounding Dundale Ave around 7.15pm yesterday should call
Police on 105, quoting file 211110/7326 or Crime Stoppers
anonymously on 0800 555
111.
