Low Noise Asphalt Delayed For Christchurch Northern Corridor

The low noise asphalt top coating planned for Christchurch’s Northern Corridor (CNC), due to begin application later this month, has been delayed.

One of the key ingredients for the low noise top coat, epoxy resin, has been held up in the USA, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“We have recently become aware that Covid-related shipping problems have delayed us getting the epoxy here as planned,” says Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships James Caygill. “We are sorry about this delay, given the concerns of nearby residents.”

The shipping delay is part of the Covid-19 supply chain disruptions being experienced world-wide.

The epoxy gives the low noise asphalt a significantly longer life and maintains its noise-reducing powers for longer.

“We did have the option to use a low noise asphalt without epoxy, but this coating would only last for up to eight years instead of 30-plus years with epoxy,” says Mr Caygill.

“We know Redwood residents living closest to the motorway will be disappointed about this delay, but we hope they can see a short delay now will reap benefits longer term.”

The remaining chip sealing work on the CNC has been postponed until the epoxy arrives. At this stage, Waka Kotahi is anticipating the delay to be a month or two, into the New Year.

“We still hope to complete all the low noise surfacing work for the entire motorway (Cranford Street to the Waimakariri Bridge) and QEII Drive between Main North Road and the Innes Road roundabout by April, 2022,” he says.

More information and new dates will be updated on the CNC website nzta.govt.nz/cnc and on facebook.com/TransportChCh/ and facebook.com/nztasouthisland/

