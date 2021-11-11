Watering The Crops, Not The Cars

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminds farmers to ensure irrigation machines are not spraying across the highway as the summer season gets underway in Canterbury.

As well as being wasteful of water, it can create a slippery surface on a warm, sunny day, says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager for Mid and South Canterbury John Keenan.

“We had an experience of this a few days ago on the Methven highway, SH77. If drivers see spray water hitting the highway, slow down and let us know so we can contact the land-owner.”

Motorcyclists and cyclists in particular need to take care on wet roads.

People can phone 0800 4 Highways with the information, says Mr Keenan.

