Watering The Crops, Not The Cars
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 1:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reminds farmers to ensure
irrigation machines are not spraying across the highway as
the summer season gets underway in Canterbury.
As well
as being wasteful of water, it can create a slippery surface
on a warm, sunny day, says Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract
Manager for Mid and South Canterbury John
Keenan.
“We had an experience of this a few days ago
on the Methven highway, SH77. If drivers see spray water
hitting the highway, slow down and let us know so we can
contact the land-owner.”
Motorcyclists and cyclists
in particular need to take care on wet roads.
People
can phone 0800 4 Highways with the information, says Mr
Keenan.
