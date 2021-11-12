Serious Crash, Anderson Road, Whakatu - Eastern

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Anderson Road,

Whakatu.

The crash, involving a truck and a car, was reported to Police just after

7.30am.

Initial indications are there are injuries.

The road is closed near the crash site and motorists are asked to avoid the

area.

Updates will be provided when available.

