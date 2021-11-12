Palmerston North Central Police Station Front Counter Temporarily Relocating
Friday, 12 November 2021, 8:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Palmerston North Central Police Station is undergoing
a refurbishment and this afternoon (Friday 12 November 2021)
the station front counter will move next door to the current
Central District Police Headquarters at 404 Church
Street.
The front counter will be located on the
ground floor and be fully operational.
It will
continue to operate from 7am to 9pm, seven days a
week.
The afterhours assistance button will also be
available for people outside of these hours.
Clear
signage directing people where to go will also be installed
on both buildings and we appreciate your patience and
understanding during this time.
It is expected the
front counter will operate in this location until
approximately March-April 2022, and we will provide further
information closer to the time it will move back.
If
you have an emergency call 111 immediately. For Police
non-emergencies call 105.
Please note the postal
address remains the same: Palmerston North Police, Private
Bag 11040, Manawatū Mail Centre, Palmerston North
4442.
