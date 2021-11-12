Palmerston North Central Police Station Front Counter Temporarily Relocating

The Palmerston North Central Police Station is undergoing a refurbishment and this afternoon (Friday 12 November 2021) the station front counter will move next door to the current Central District Police Headquarters at 404 Church Street.

The front counter will be located on the ground floor and be fully operational.

It will continue to operate from 7am to 9pm, seven days a week.

The afterhours assistance button will also be available for people outside of these hours.

Clear signage directing people where to go will also be installed on both buildings and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.

It is expected the front counter will operate in this location until approximately March-April 2022, and we will provide further information closer to the time it will move back.

If you have an emergency call 111 immediately. For Police non-emergencies call 105.

Please note the postal address remains the same: Palmerston North Police, Private Bag 11040, Manawatū Mail Centre, Palmerston North 4442.

