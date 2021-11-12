Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Acquiring Land For New Inner-city Park

Friday, 12 November 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

A new central-city park for Wellington has been announced by Mayor Andy Foster. It will be on a site bordered by Taranaki and Frederick streets in Te Aro.

“We’ve been in negotiations for some time to acquire this land from the Kirva Trust, and I am sure all Wellingtonians will be delighted with this news. This supports my aspiration that our central-city is a really attractive place to live, work, play and visit,” says Mayor Foster.

“This development follows hard on the heels of the Council’s unanimous approval last month of a Green Network Plan with a vision to achieve a green central-city over the next 30 years to meet the goals of the climate and ecological emergencies we declared in 2019.

“We hear regularly, especially from our inner-city community, about the importance of providing high-quality downtown green spaces to meet the needs of our fast-growing inner-city population, as well as the tens of thousands of people who work in our central city every day, and all our visitors.

“I was pleased that Councillors also unanimously supported my inclusion of financial provision for the acquisition and development of multiple central-city parks over the next 30 years in our Long-Term Plan, adopted in June.

“This was specifically to recognise the need to provide for public open spaces to support central city population growth, and for that growth to help pay for them.

“I am delighted to announce this acquisition which meaningfully puts both these plans into action. This is a step towards ensuring our central-city is an even more desirable, liveable place with even stronger communities,” Mayor Foster says.

The council will purchase the 726 square-metre site from the Kirva Trust to develop the park, and the Kirva Trust is building 75 not-for-profit apartments in Frederick Street beside the new park.

Councillor Iona Pannett, Chair of the Council’s Pūroro Āmua Environment and Planning Committee and who represents the inner-city Pukehīnau Lambton ward, says: “This is really a win-win for the city overall, more social housing is being created while an important heritage building is being restored and a new green space created.

“Along with the apartment development the Kirva Trust will restore the heritage-listed Chinese Mission Hall on the site to be repurposed for community and commercial use. The park will connect with the two buildings and the wider area.

Cr Pannett says the park is likely to include new plantings, trees, seating, recreational spaces and facilities which will be worked out with the local community through a design process.

Work on the apartment building has started and is on track to be completed by the middle of 2024. Planning, consultation, and design of the park will happen over the next few years.

The Council will be responsible for maintaining the park.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 