Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Compliance Update - 12 November

Friday, 12 November 2021, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 63 people have been charged with 72 
offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm 
yesterday (Thursday 11 November 2021).

Of these, 53 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 11 were for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for 
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, two were for 
Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related) and four were for Health Act breaches.

In the same time period, 48 people were formally warned.

Police have received 7,511 105-online breach notifications relating to 
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and 
parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Sixty four people have been charged with 69 offences in Alert Level 2, as at 
5pm yesterday (Thursday 11 November 2021).

Of these, 61 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), four for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing 
to Stop (COVID-19 related), and one is for 
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 26 people have been warned – 14 for Failure to 
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply 
with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order 
(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received 3,129 105-online breach notifications relating 
to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,291,102 vehicles have now been stopped at the 
checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 13,528 
vehicles having been turned around.

28,963 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 174 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

A total of 38 out of 5942 vehicles were turned away at the northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 136 vehicles out of 23,021 were turned around at 
the southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 86,336 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1795 of 
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 23 of 
those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 