Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne Cancelled
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 5:58 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Metservice has lifted the heavy rain warning for
Gisborne. However, a heavy rain watch is still in place.
Details as follows:
Heavy Rain Watch for Bay Of
Plenty, Gisborne
Issued: 9:31pm Saturday, 13th
November 2021
Area: Ranges of Bay of Plenty east of
Opotiki and inland Gisborne ranges
Valid: 7:00am Sunday
to 7:00pm Sunday
Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall
accumulations may approach warning
criteria.
