UPDATE - Serious Crash, SH 1, Lichfield

One person has died following a crash on SH 1, Lichfield, yesterday

afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash near Ngutuwera

Stream Bridge at around 2pm.

One person died at the scene and a second person was taken to hospital with

serious injuries.

The road has reopened and motorists are thanked for their patience while the

scene examination was ongoing.

The circumstances of the crash are now under investigation.

