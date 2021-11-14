UPDATE - Serious Crash, SH 1, Lichfield
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 6:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on SH 1, Lichfield,
yesterday
afternoon.
Emergency services were
alerted to the two vehicle crash near Ngutuwera
Stream
Bridge at around 2pm.
One person died at the scene and
a second person was taken to hospital with
serious
injuries.
The road has reopened and motorists are
thanked for their patience while the
scene examination
was ongoing.
The circumstances of the crash are now
under
investigation.
