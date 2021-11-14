Search Under Way For Missing Family
A search is under way today after a family failed to
return from a fishing
trip in Kawakawa Bay yesterday.
Police were notified at 9.35pm last night
that the family – one adult and
four children aged 7-11 – had not returned as expected.
An extensive search
has been under way overnight but as yet the
family’s
boat has not been located.
The
search will continue today and will involve the Police
Maritime Unit,
Coast Guard and shoreline searches.
Due to weather conditions, air
searches are unable to be undertaken at
this
time.
The family's boat is described as a 14
foot fiberglass boat, with an orange
hull and white topside, and it has a cuddy cabin with a red canopy.
Cell phone polling suggests the boat was in
the Thames area at around
10am
yesterday.
Police would like to hear
from anyone who was out on the water in that
area
yesterday and may have seen a boat matching this description.
If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P048612270.