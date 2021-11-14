Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Search Under Way For Missing Family

Sunday, 14 November 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A search is under way today after a family failed to return from a fishing
trip in Kawakawa Bay yesterday.

Police were notified at 9.35pm last night that the family – one adult and
four children aged 7-11 – had not returned as expected.

An extensive search has been under way overnight but as yet the family’s
boat has not been located. 

The search will continue today and will involve the Police Maritime Unit,
Coast Guard and shoreline searches. 

Due to weather conditions, air searches are unable to be undertaken at this
time.

The family's boat is described as a 14 foot fiberglass boat, with an orange
hull and white topside, and it has a cuddy cabin with a red canopy.

Cell phone polling suggests the boat was in the Thames area at around 10am
yesterday. 

Police would like to hear from anyone who was out on the water in that area
yesterday and may have seen a boat matching this description.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P048612270.

