Search Under Way For Missing Family

A search is under way today after a family failed to return from a fishing

trip in Kawakawa Bay yesterday.

Police were notified at 9.35pm last night that the family – one adult and

four children aged 7-11 – had not returned as expected.

An extensive search has been under way overnight but as yet the family’s

boat has not been located.

The search will continue today and will involve the Police Maritime Unit,

Coast Guard and shoreline searches.

Due to weather conditions, air searches are unable to be undertaken at this

time.

The family's boat is described as a 14 foot fiberglass boat, with an orange

hull and white topside, and it has a cuddy cabin with a red canopy.

Cell phone polling suggests the boat was in the Thames area at around 10am

yesterday.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was out on the water in that area

yesterday and may have seen a boat matching this description.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P048612270.

