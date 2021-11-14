Operations Metals: New Lynn Homicide - 4th person arrested

Police have located a fourth person sought in relation to the death of Robert

James Hart on 5 November.

Members of the Bay of Plenty CIB, assisted by Armed Offenders Squad members,

located the 35-year-old man at a residential address in Rotorua, and he was

taken into custody pursuant to a Warrant to Arrest for Murder at 11.30pm

yesterday.

He will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

As the matter is before the Court Police will make no further comment.

