Operations Metals: New Lynn Homicide - 4th person arrested
Police have located a fourth person sought in relation to
the death of Robert
James Hart on 5 November.
Members of the Bay of Plenty CIB, assisted by Armed
Offenders Squad members,
located the 35-year-old man at a residential address in Rotorua, and he was
taken into custody pursuant to a Warrant to Arrest for Murder at 11.30pm
yesterday.
He will appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.
As the matter is before the Court Police will make no further comment.