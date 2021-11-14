Missing family located safe and well
Police are very pleased to report that a family reported
overdue from a
fishing trip in Kawakawa Bay have been located safe and well.
Police received reports just
after 9am today that members of the public had
sighted a boat matching the description of the missing boat, heading towards
Matingarahi Point.
Coast Guard vessel
Trillian Trust has since located the boat and confirmed
it
is the missing boat.
All on board are safe and well.
The boat is currently being escorted to Kawakawa Bay by Coast Guard.
At this stage it is not
clear why the boat had not returned as planned
yesterday morning and Police will be undertaking further enquiries with the
family today.