Missing family located safe and well

Police are very pleased to report that a family reported overdue from a

fishing trip in Kawakawa Bay have been located safe and well.

Police received reports just after 9am today that members of the public had

sighted a boat matching the description of the missing boat, heading towards

Matingarahi Point.

Coast Guard vessel Trillian Trust has since located the boat and confirmed it

is the missing boat.

All on board are safe and well.

The boat is currently being escorted to Kawakawa Bay by Coast Guard.

At this stage it is not clear why the boat had not returned as planned

yesterday morning and Police will be undertaking further enquiries with the

family today.

© Scoop Media

