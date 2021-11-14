Serious Crash – South Eyre Road, Waimakariri District - Canterbury
Sunday, 14 November 2021, 7:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at
the intersection of
South Eyre Road and Burnt Hill Road,
Waimakariri.
The two-vehicle-collision was reported to
Police at 6:35pm.
Diversions are being put in place
and motorists are asked to avoid the area
and follow the
direction of emergency services staff.
More
information will be provided when
available.
