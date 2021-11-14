Serious Crash – South Eyre Road, Waimakariri District - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of

South Eyre Road and Burnt Hill Road, Waimakariri.

The two-vehicle-collision was reported to Police at 6:35pm.

Diversions are being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area

and follow the direction of emergency services staff.

More information will be provided when available.

