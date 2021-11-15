Photo Release And Appeal For Information, Homicide – Te Puna

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson:

Tauranga Police continue their investigation into the death of five-year-old Malachi Subecz.

Malachi was taken to hospital on Monday 1 November after he was located at a Te Puna residential property with serious injuries.

He died in Starship Children’s Hospital on Friday morning.

Police continue to make enquiries to establish the circumstances around his tragic death.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Malachi over the past couple of months, and are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who is yet to speak with Police.

Police encourage anyone with information that will assist our investigation to contact 105 and quote file number 211101/6453.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

