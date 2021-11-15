Update: Fatal Crash - South Eyre Road, Waimakariri District - Canterbury
Monday, 15 November 2021, 7:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm three people have died following a
serious crash yesterday evening in the Waimakariri
District.
Another one person is seriously
injured.
Police were notified at 6:35pm of the crash
involving a truck and car at the intersection of South Eyre
Road and Burnt Hill Road.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
