Update: Fatal Crash - South Eyre Road, Waimakariri District - Canterbury

Police can confirm three people have died following a serious crash yesterday evening in the Waimakariri District.

Another one person is seriously injured.

Police were notified at 6:35pm of the crash involving a truck and car at the intersection of South Eyre Road and Burnt Hill Road.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

