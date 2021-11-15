Third Thyme’s A Charm For Wellington’s Hidden Gardens

Everything’s coming up roses for Wellington City Council’s apprentice gardeners as the Hidden Gardens Project kicks-off across the city this week.

In its third year, the Hidden Gardens Project showcases the works of apprentice gardeners who study for three years with experienced trainers, learning about what it takes to look after the beautiful gardens and parks in Pōneke.

Planning for their gardens began in November 2019, with each apprentice gardener choosing a theme and personally crafting their garden to fit it.

Themes range from a BBQ herb garden, a Victorian style garden, a ‘Women’s’ garden, and a 1970’s themed garden.

Mayor Andy Foster says this project not only highlights the amazing work of the apprentices but is yet another reason for all of us Wellingtonians to get out exploring new parts of the city.

“With the days feeling longer and generally warmer, this is a great opportunity for everyone to go searching around their city and visiting these fantastic gardens which are planted in our communal backyard.”

There will be activities and events on for different gardens throughout the month for everyone to get engaged, entertained and enjoy. Or, just bring some kai for a picnic, spend time in the space and soak up the beauty behind each garden.

As these gardens are hidden, Council will be posting hints about the whereabouts of these gardens on Facebook, Instagram and the website throughout the month.

Apprentice coordinator, Leanne Killalea says the apprentice’s Hidden Gardens are a real labour of love.

“Each garden reflects their personalities and where they are at on their gardening journey. The project learning process is immense, and this is also while they are studying and training for their NZ Certificate in Horticulture qualification.”

The public can vote for their favourite garden in the People’s Choice award, but the winner won’t be the only one with a smile planted on their face. Votes for the People’s Choice go in the draw to win a gardening hamper.

Voting opens Saturday 20 November and closes Thursday 16 December 2021.

More details about Hidden Gardens here.

Wellington.govt.nz/hidden-gardens

