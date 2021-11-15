Appeal For Witnesses Following Serious Crash In Whanganui

Whanganui Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious crash on Papaiti Road yesterday morning.

Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash at about 11:10am. The vehicle had crashed into a tree and the two male occupants were seriously injured.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing however Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw the vehicle involved, prior to the crash.

The vehicle is described as a white 1999 Mazda Capella. It is believed to have travelled northbound on Glasgow Street and Somme Parade prior to the crash.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote event number P048618620.

