New Leads In Tirau Homicide Investigation

Bay of Plenty Police Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow:

Four years ago, Tirau woman Roma Joseph was seriously assaulted and died as a result of a deliberately lit fire in her home.

Police have never stopped investigating the 58-year-old mother and grandmother’s death which took place in the early hours of 1 May 2017 at her rented home in Little Street, Tirau.

The investigation into Roma’s death will feature tomorrow night on Cold Case, 8.30pm on TVNZ 1, with fresh appeals for information.

Officers are actively progressing new lines of inquiry which they hope will bring them a step closer to finding the person responsible.

A new team has drawn on information gleaned from the original investigation and are further investigating potential advances in technology and science.

They’re also using a new opportunity through the Cold Case television programme for fresh appeals for information about Roma homicide.

In the coming weeks Police will revisit witnesses from the 2017 investigation.

They will also have officers in Tirau on Wednesday 17 November 2021 available to take information from people who might be prompted by the programme to help.

We encourage people to watch the Cold Case programme and contact us through 0800 Cold Case – 0800 2653 2273 – on the night or in coming days.

You can also email the investigation team through the police website: www.police.govt.nz/can-you-help-us/cold-case - click on Episode 6, Roma Joseph during and after the programme.

Alternatively, please visit the police investigation team at the mobile police base on the main street of Tirau on Wednesday 17 November 2021 between 9am and 3pm.

We know that loyalties and allegiances change with time.

Relationships can break down and people who once felt they couldn’t speak out about what happened may now be in a position to come forward and tell us what they know.

We encourage anyone in this situation to contact the investigation team.

If you know of or have had a conversation with someone who is responsible, please come forward and help Roma’s family and friends get the closure and resolution they deserve.

Cold Case screens 8.30pm on TVNZ 1, Tuesday 16 November 2021 and on TVNZ On

Demand.

