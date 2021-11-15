Paid Parking Resumes But Saturdays Free Until Mid-January
Monday, 15 November 2021, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
From next Monday November 22 parking charges will apply
again in our city centre.
This applies only between
Monday and Fridays because Council will continue to offer
free parking on Saturdays until mid-January.
There has
been no charge for parking in our CBD since the country went
into Alert Level 4 on August 17 this year. It has stayed
free through each alert level change.
But from Monday,
don’t forget to pop some money back in the meters again or
use the “pay by plate” system. The same hourly rates
apply and our parking wardens will be back to patrol the
meters.
