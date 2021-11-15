Police Pleased With Behaviour During Gang Gathering

Wellington Police are pleased with the overall behaviour of those attending a gang gathering in Porirua over the weekend.

From Friday 12 November to Sunday 14 November, the gang gathered in the Porirua area to celebrate their anniversary.

Police remained highly visible in the area over the weekend for community reassurance and to respond to any issues as they arose. There was a high level of engagement with the gang prior to, and during, the weekend. We also liaised with local businesses and the council ahead of the weekend to ensure the community were safe and felt safe.

There were no significant incidents of note and while seven people were arrested, the majority of these were not related to behaviour at the gathering but people who were previously wanted by Police.

There were also 65 infringement notices issued for traffic offending.

