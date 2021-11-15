Missing Boy Located, Papakura
The nine-year-old boy reported missing from a Papakura address early today has been located safe and well.
APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB's announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today's national security challenges
Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. "The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand's justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors
APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic
Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today
Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply
The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission