Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairau Scheme Demonstrates Its Worth During July Weather Event

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 9:43 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

The value of the Wairau River Stopbank Scheme in protecting residents on the Wairau Plain from flood was tested to its very limit during the region’s recent storm event.

On July 17 the stopbank network withstood what is now thought to be at or just below the 1 in 100-year design flood for the Scheme.

“The return period for the 17 July flood still requires detailed assessment but based on the 1992 hydrology review it will be at or just below the 1 in 100-year design flood,” Rivers and Drainage Engineering Manager Geoff Dick told Council’s Assets and Services Committee last week.

The flood event’s peak flow has now been assessed as being in the range of 5200 – 5300 cumecs or just below the target scheme design flow of 5500m3.

Mr Dick presented a comprehensive report on the flood event to the committee including an assessment of the scheme’s performance, a summary of the damage, the repairs proposed and capital upgrades

He said the weather event “tested the system to its very limit” in what was a ‘design’ or slightly ‘below design’ flood but the scheme “did its job”.

Four emergency evacuations of residents occurred at Renwick lower terrace, Spring Creek, Tuamarina pocket and Morrins Hollow to ensure safety while the peak of the flood went through the system. For the majority those evacuated returned to dry undamaged homes.

“Overall the scheme performed well but there were three significant stopbank breaches, significant sections of stopbank that either had no freeboard or over topped and significant but expected system damage,” said Mr Dick.

The three key stopbank failures were at Pukaka floodway east bank, Waterfall Creek at Tuamarina pocket and lower Wairau at Morrins Hollow. Preliminary assessment suggests the Pukaka floodway and Waterfall creek breaches were due to a combination of over topping and variable stopbank construction quality over time, and at Morrins Hollow due to piping under the bank.

“In addition to the three breaches we had piping through a stopbank at Spring Creek due to an unsealed but redundant septic tank outfall, overtopping exacerbated by stock crossing wear and tear, overtopping on the Diversion true left bank stopbank that inundated the Blind Creek pump station and complete loss of nearly 400m of edge stabilisation rock work at the Diversion mouth,” he said.

“Of 100-150 flood gates along the network, only two of significance leaked. Overall the scheme is considered to have performed well and consequently saved an enormous amount of associated flood damage across the lower Wairau plains.”

The volume of water lost into the floodplain due to either breaches or stopbank over topping was a small fraction to what a major bank breach or banks down situation would have resulted in, he said.

Repairs are well underway prioritising restoring full flood security to the stopbank system before next winter but a complete programme of recommended works involving more than 100 separate repair jobs at an estimated cost of $11.2M is anticipated to take until June 2024 to complete.

The funding of the local share balance to be found be considered as part of the current 2022-23 annual plan budget process. The estimated flood damage repair cost is about 5 percent of total scheme asset value, well within the expected range of 3 to 10 percent for a design or near design flood event.

The majority of the schedule of repairs are anticipated to be eligible for LAPP (Local Authority Protection Programme) and NEMA (National Emergency Management Agency) funding which will significantly reduce the expected cost burden on scheme ratepayers.

Considerable thought will need to go into the work required at the Diversion to repair the 360m section of eroded bank at the river mouth and a recommendation on how best to approach this will be tabled in the new year.

A more detailed review of scheme performance will be undertaken once the current schedule of repairs nears completion to inform Council of options for ongoing upgrades to further increase scheme security and capacity as part of preparing the next Council Long Term Plan.

Assets and Services Committee Chair Clr Nadine Taylor observed that future upgrades should be seen as an investment into protecting the assets of Marlborough’s ratepayers and said funding this investment was a discussion that will need to be had.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Booster Vaccine Available From End Of November


Booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will start being administered from 29 November, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “Medsafe has already approved use of Pfizer as a booster for people who are 18 years or older,” Chris Hipkins said. “Following further advice to Cabinet from the vaccine technical advisory group... More>>

ALSO:




 
 


APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 