Cash And Property Forfeited Following Cannabis Operation

Part of a rural property near Greymouth and $10,000 in cash have been forfeited following a Police investigation into a cannabis operation on the West Coast.

A search warrant was executed by Greymouth Police in 2019 and an indoor grow of 136 cannabis plants was located at the address of 52-year-old Mark Rissman. He was subsequently convicted of cultivating cannabis and possessing a firearm without a licence.

Rissman was fined $3000 and sentenced to two months’ home detention.

Subsequent asset recovery action was taken in relation to approximately $10,000 in cash found at the property, and the property itself.

The assets were restrained under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009 and the High Court determined in a civil forfeiture order that Rissman had unlawfully benefitted by $200,000 from the significant criminal activity.

Detective Jayne Bretherton of the Greymouth Police says “Illicit drugs account for millions of dollars of social harm every year. Police will continue to target criminals and ensure they do not profit through their offending to illegally accumulate assets and wealth.”

Police continues to encourage anyone who has concerns about illicit drugs, or proceeds obtained from crime, to get in touch. Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, by calling 105, or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

