Design Ready For Te Panuku Tū Whare Tītīrangi Summit Development

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

 

The proposed design for Te Panuku Tū, the multi-purpose building at the summit of Tītīrangi Kai Iti Hill is now available to the public.

The project, a partnership between Ngāti Oneone and Council, has been carefully designed to reflect the connection between mana whenua, the maunga and the sky, while incorporating feedback from community consultation.

Ngāti Oneone chair Charlotte Gibson says Ngāti Oneone see collaboration on the design of Te Panuku Tū as a natural partnership under their current agreement with Council in managing our maunga, Tītīrangi.

“We have enjoyed working with Council designers Isthmus Group and believe the design of the building truly reflects who we are as a people and a community. We look forward to the next phases of the project and bringing the vision to fruition for all to enjoy,” said Ms Gibson.

With a café and exhibition spaces, the whare will support and function as a place of learning and education. The layout features a gallery space with a large open room in the centre of the building, a taonga room with a reception area, a manaakitanga room with a kiosk for selling food.

Viewing platforms will integrate use of the historic gun emplacement and large outdoor areas will connect the building by taking in the 360 degree views at different vantage points from the top.

An outdoor seating area will be located to the east of the building, which will also contain a public outdoor-accessible toilet..

Over 400 submissions were received during community consultation in 2018. Most respondents supported the idea of a multi-purpose building with panoramic viewpoints, cultural storytelling, a public toilet and improved landscaping.

The project is part of the Navigate Tairāwhiti programme, which includes the Te Maro and inner harbour redevelopment and Puhi Kai Iti/Cook landing site upgrade.

The maunga has seen significant restoration and upgrades recently, including planting of thousands of native trees, implementation of a one-way traffic system and improved access for vehicles and pedestrians.

Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann is confident external funding will be found for the facility, which will be a taonga for mana whenua and the whole community for generations to come.

“Our Government partners have kindly funded the design and development stage of the project. We’re working hard to find funding to make this amazing facility become a reality.”

The project is currently at resource consent stage, which has been publicly notified.

More information can be found on Council’s website - https://www.gdc.govt.nz/council/major-projects/te-panuku-tu-whare-development

