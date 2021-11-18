Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists Named

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealander Of The Year Awards

Now more than ever, it’s time to celebrate the people and moments that unite us. With great pride the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office announce the 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau: a group of exceptional and diverse Kiwi, each taking extraordinary action to better our communities, and our nation.

Individually, they are the people having meaningful impact in their respective communities. Collectively, these outstanding individuals remind us of the true spirit of New Zealand, and reflect the mana of this prestigious award.

“If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of our country, it’s now. It is a real privilege to honour selfless, creative and visionary people that make us proud to call Aotearoa home,” says Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank Chief Executive.

2021 has marked a unique year for Aotearoa. With our borders closed, we’ve had a rare opportunity to look inwards – focusing our attention on the challenges and opportunities that exist right here on our shores. From Kaitaia to Bluff, each of these Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists have gone above and beyond for others – pitching in to feed families affected by lockdowns, rebuilt communities and supported rangatahi. They’re our frontline workers and our unsung champions working tirelessly for their local hapori – communities.

Earlier this year, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office called on Aotearoa to celebrate our people by nominating their local heroes. An overwhelming number of nominations were submitted and after careful consideration, 100 outstanding kiwi have been selected by our judges.

A selection of the 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists:

  • Gavin Evans, Murihiku Southland – Lego enthusiast using his passion to raise funds and provide support for his community.
  • Bryce Dinneen, Te Moana-a-Toi Bay of Plenty – Founder of Wish4Fish, making our oceans accessible to those with disabilities.
  • Charlie Philps, Manawatu-Whanganui – Advocate for youth in the LGBTQ+ community, lobbying his all boy school to update outdated rules around same sex partners at school balls.
  • Deborah Manning, Tamaki Makaurau Auckland – Lawyer tuned social entrepreneur, launching KiwiHarvest, a solution to food insecurity and waste in Aotearoa.
  • Donna Turtle Sarten, Tamaki Makaurau Auckland – Artist confronting serious social issues, and founder of Give a Kid a Blanket
  • Hiria Tareha, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington – Supporter of wahine, through her role at the Wellington Homeless Women's
  • Rebecca Roper-Gee, Waitaha Canterbury – Passionate about keeping her community fed, co-founding Nourish Oraka to deliver 350 lunches to schools each day and employing local mothers struggling to find work.

These outstanding Kiwi are a small selection of New Zealand’s 100 Kiwibank Local Hero Medallists for this year. To learn more about the Medallists and their incredible stories, visit nzawards.org.nz.

An independent and diverse judging panel made up of 50 judges from across Aotearoa had the unenviable task of evaluating and whittling down this year’s Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year nominations to the 100 Medallists we celebrate today. The Medallists are now in the running for the 2022 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau. Semi-finalists for this award, and the six other award categories, will be announced mid-December.

The 2022 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on 31 March 2022 at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland.

For more information visit nzawards.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealander Of The Year Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 