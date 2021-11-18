Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Sentenced For Appalling Neglect Of Two Horses

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 1:34 pm
Press Release: SPCA

An Auckland woman has been prosecuted by SPCA for neglecting two horses so severely that one of them had to be euthanised to prevent it from suffering further.

Kiri Matenga was sentenced at Manukau District Court today after pleading guilty to two counts of ill-treatment of an animal causing it to suffer unreasonable or unnecessary pain or distress. She was sentenced to 12 months’ community detention, and to supervision for a period of 9 months. She was also ordered to pay reparations of $6,868.35 and disqualified from owning horses for a period of 6 years.

The defendant was charged after SPCA Inspectors responded to concerns about a very underweight horse at a Kingseat property in March 2020. When they arrived at the address, they discovered two horses that were owned by the defendant. The animals were so emaciated that their bones were clearly visible and the Inspectors described the horses as having a depressed demeanor.

The following day, three SPCA Inspectors and two equine veterinarians returned to the property with a search warrant. The two horses were seized and taken into SPCA’s care for immediate treatment.

One of the horses, a 36-year-old grey mare, was given a body condition score of zero out of five – the lowest possible score. She was so underweight that her pelvis and ribs were clearly visible, she was sunburned on her upper muzzle, had poor teeth and cracked hooves. She also had a superficial injury on either side of her rear which had scabbed, had a severe case of worms and was diagnosed with Cushing’s Disease. She was later euthanised to prevent further suffering.

The other horse, a 20-year-old brown mare, also had an incredibly low body condition score of 0.5 out of five. Her rump, pelvis and ribs were visible, her hooves were cracked and she was showing obvious signs of pain. Like the other mare, she too had a significant case of worms due to poor drench and pasture management.

The veterinarian determined that the severe level of emaciation in both horses would have meant they suffered over a long period of time. Both would have experienced exhaustion, hunger and weak immunity, all of which cause distress. The veterinarian concluded that the degree of weight loss was unreasonable and should have been addressed well prior to SPCA’s involvement.

'It’s absolutely heartbreaking to think how long these horses would have suffered for,” says SPCA Chief Executive Andrea Midgen. “They were clearly neglected for a significant period of time and the distress they endured was cruel and avoidable.”

The defendant told SPCA’s Inspectors that she visited the property twice a day to feed the horses and denied being their owner, but refused to provide details of any person who she believed to be responsible for them.

This is the second time the defendant has been prosecuted by SPCA for animal welfare offences. She pleaded guilty to ten charges of failing to ensure the physical, health and behavioural needs of an animal were met in October 2013. As a result, she was disqualified from owning horses for three years and sentenced to four months’ community detention and 250 hours of community work.

“It’s really frustrating to see an offender, who has already been convicted for breaching the Animal Welfare Act, reoffend just years after their sentence has expired. These horses deserved better and it’s good that we could hold her to account for the harm she caused. We will continue to investigate and where appropriate, prosecute serious offenders who abuse animals,” says Ms Midgen.

The brown mare has been in SPCA’s care since it was seized in March 2020 and is doing well.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SPCA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 