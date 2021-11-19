Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating 30 Years Of Life-saving Missions

Friday, 19 November 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter

Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter crew completed a total of 35 missions over the month of October, including to locations such as Dannevirke, Levin, Taihape, Tararua Ranges, Ohaukune and Turoa. Of these 35 total missions, 6 inter-hospital transfers, 15 medicals, 1 rescue, 2 motor vehicle accidents and 11 rural/farm incidents were attended to by your rescue crew.

The month commenced with your rescue crew assisting a female patient in her 20’s on Friday, October 1, in Ohakune. She had sustained a head injury and was flown to Whanganui Hospital for further assessment.

Later that afternoon, a Personal Locator Beacon was triggered in the Ruahine Ranges for a male tramper who had sustained a leg injury following a fall. The onboard Intensive Care Paramedic was winched down to the patient, secured him and he was extracted from his location. The patient was flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, October 2, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter returned to Ohakune for a male patient suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Palmerston North Hospital.

Later that night, the onboard crew assisted a male patient in Carterton, a small town in the Wellington region, who was suffering a cardiac event. He was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The following day, on Sunday, October 3, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Mangahao for two patients who had sustained injuries following a boating incident. The onboard crew treated the patients before flying them both to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, 9 October, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to a callout to Taihape Napier Highway for a male patient in his 60’s who had sustained injuries following a motorcycle incident. The patient was airlifted to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are made possible thanks to the generosity of donors, supporters and sponsors. Donate today to keep this invaluable service possible for patients in need! – rescue.org.nz .

