UPDATE - Crash On State Highway 6, Wakefield
Monday, 22 November 2021, 7:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that the cyclist involved in a crash
with a truck on State
Highway 6, Wakefield, has
died.
Emergency services were called to the crash
shortly before 5pm.
There were no other
injuries.
The state highway remains closed while
emergency services are at the
scene.
