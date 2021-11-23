Outdoor Dining At Hospitality Venues Encouraged

Summer is just around the corner and the Kāpiti Coast District Council is supportive of local cafes and restaurants extending their trading areas to enable customers to dine outdoors.

Regulatory Services Group Manager, James Jefferson, says around the world, outdoor dining has been encouraged during the COVID-19 pandemic as it helps maintain appropriate physical distancing and reduces the risk of transmission.

“As a Council we want to help café and restaurant owners to extend their trading areas by using some of the footpath area outside their businesses safely. This will also add to the vibrancy of our villages and town centres.

“Businesses wanting to use some of the footpath area will need to apply for a Trading in Public Places licence to ensure safe pedestrian access is maintained and there’s a level playing field, but in acknowledgement of the tough time our hospitality industry has experienced over the past 18 months, we will be waiving the annual licence application fee this year.”

Mr Jefferson said Council staff will be visiting eateries in the next few weeks to help them with the licensing process. Alternatively, businesses wanting more information about licensing requirements can visit the Council’s website or call 0800 486 486.

