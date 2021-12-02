Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Marlborough Roads Recovery – 2 December Update

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

A timeframe for repairing Marlborough’s most damaged roads and bridges/culverts has been released by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Marlborough Roads.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett has welcomed the announcement saying the enabling of “controlled access” via a pass system to the full length of Kenepuru Road and side roads was a major milestone in the Marlborough roads recovery.

“Public access to this road will be looked at again next year and will depend on construction progress and safety. We understand the restrictions will be frustrating for visitors to the area and holiday home rental owners however controlling access via the pass system will reduce the amount of traffic and reduce the risk of further damage,” he said.

“We appreciate the ongoing support and understanding of residents, property and business owners, and all those who have been affected through what has been a period of huge upheaval. It’s also important that the roading crews who have been working hard to reconnect our communities have a break this Christmas.”

Andrew James, System Manager Top of the South for Waka Kotahi, said there had been up to 21 crews working in the district on complex repairs following the 17 July storm which destroyed road access to many bays, valley areas and homes.

“We understand that people will want this work to happen as quickly as possible, but the fixes are extremely complex in some places and we do need to take care of our crews and people permitted to use the roads, given the fragile state of the network,” said Mr James.

“All the work coming up is subject to further weather events and Covid-19 means some materials will be in short supply, factors which can affect completion dates. To date crews have made great progress and securing access for residents to Kenepuru Road this week was a big step forward,” he said.

This allows “controlled access” to the full length of Kenepuru Road, as well as side roads, outside of hours of construction. Public access to this road will be looked at again next year and will depend on construction progress and safety.

The Awatere Valley Road to Molesworth Station will also be open to the public for a specified period before Christmas into the New Year.

Mr James outlined the rest of the Marlborough Roads work programme through to the end of 2023:

  • Work in the Pelorus and Waihopai areas (not including the Waihopai bridge) will be completed early next year with the Awatere Valley and Northbank work aiming to be completed by mid-2022
  • Kenepuru Road (Portage to the outer Sounds) will take until late 2022
  • Queen Charlotte Drive and the Waihopai bridge replacement will go into early 2023
  • Kenepuru Road (Linkwater to Portage) and all other roads in the district needing repairs will take until the middle of 2023

Mr James said people would notice many more road cones, workers and temporary traffic management on their local roads right through 2022 and into 2023 in some places. There will be restrictions with crews working in narrow places with varying hours for road closures at different places, depending on the works.

“Please keep connected via the Marlborough Roads Recovery newsletter and the Council’s Antenno app so you are well informed and not surprised by any changes. Please give the crews your attention – we want everyone to be safe while this work is completed for all our benefit,” he said.

For more information go to: High-level programme of works and road access by recovery area | Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (nzta.govt.nz)

Mayoral Relief Fund Update

The Council will be processing applications to the Mayoral Relief Fund up until 15 December, with the final allocation meeting to be held on 17 December 2021.

Online applications will remain accessible after this date but won’t be actioned until after 17 January 2022.

The fund was established by Mayor Leggett for residents in the Marlborough District Council area who suffered personal financial or emotional hardship as a result of the July storm event.

People wishing to apply to the fund can still do so via the Council website at https://bit.ly/MayoralReliefFund

Community meetings

An invitation has been sent to the Marlborough Sounds community to hear from and talk with the Council and Marlborough Roads Recovery Team about the roads recovery project, as it enters into the next phase.


Two meetings with the community will be held next Tuesday 7 December – one at the Waitaria Bay Settlers Hall and one at The Portage Hotel. These will be attended by representatives from the Council including councillors and key recovery staff as well as members of the MRRT.

As the country is entering the traffic light framework this week, residents will be required to show their vaccine pass to attend these meetings on Tuesday. Please either download a pass by phone or bring a paper copy.

For those who do not have a vaccine pass or are unable to come, a follow up Zoom meeting will be arranged. Please email recovery@marlboroughroads.com to attend on Zoom and the date, time and link will be provided.

Further Information

Anyone who needs support as a result of the July storm should contact the Council at recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the latest project updates from the Marlborough Roads Recovery Team go to the dedicated page for the roading recovery here: www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/marlborough-roads-recovery

For the latest road status before you start your journey, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map: https://bit.ly/CDEM-Map

To stay up to date on the latest roading alerts, go to: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

For Resident or Essential Service Pass information go to: https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl

