My Vaccine Pass Help Available At Popular City Spots

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Need a hand setting up your My Vaccine Pass? A friendly team will be based across Hamilton City Council facilities to help you.

The in-person assistance will be available at many of the city’s public facilities on weekdays from Friday 3 December for two weeks.

Each facility will have easy-to-use instructions on-hand for anyone who would like to give it a go themselves.

Council decided to make My Vaccine Passes a condition of entry at public facilities, as the city prepares for life at ‘orange’ of the Government’s new COVID-19 Protection Framework. To find out more about what Hamilton looks like at orange, visit here.

Community General Manager Helen Paki said Council wants to equip Hamiltonians ahead of the upcoming shift, with most facilities requiring My Vaccine Passes as a condition of entry from 14 December.

“We know this is a big change for people who use and love our facilities, and we’re committed to making the transition easier. While websites and QR codes are second nature to some, setting up and downloading new technology could be tricky for others.”

The customer-facing teams can guide visitors through the process of creating a My Health Record and downloading their My Vaccine Pass, step-by-step.

They will also help print the passes (at any site except the Zoo) for people who would prefer a physical copy of their pass once they’ve downloaded it.

“Come and see our teams for a chat, and to set up your My Vaccine Pass – it doesn’t take long. Take a few minutes to get it sorted now, and you’ll have no trouble scanning into our wonderful attractions over summer.

“You can even go for a swim, visit some animals or borrow some books while you’re at it.”

Extra staff will be available to help from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Friday at:

  • All six Hamilton City Libraries branches
  • Waterworld
  • Hamilton Gardens
  • Gallagher Aquatic Centre
  • Waikato Museum

Staff will also be available to help at Hamilton Zoo between 10am to 12pm (midday) between Monday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Customer Service Team, based at the Municipal Building, are always happy to help and support customers during opening hours.

Customers who do not want to set up an email for their My Vaccine Pass can get a physical copy printed at a pharmacy near you. To find one, you can visit here.

To read more about the Vaccine Pass and set up yours on your device, visit here.

Customers are encouraged to bring along their own phones, tablets or laptops, although devices will also be available at each of the sites.

