Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Police Base In Tāneatua Gets Underway

Monday, 6 December 2021, 3:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Work is about to start on Tāneatua’s new police base – now the hunt is 
on to find someone to design an artwork to sit in front of the base.

Police has appointed Vivian Construction to build the base, which has been 
designed to reflect the valleys of the local area. A blessing of the site has 
been held and work onsite will now get underway.

Eastern Bay of Plenty Area Commander Inspector Stuart Nightingale says 
appointing the contractor and getting work underway on the site is a 
significant step.

“The community has been involved in this project since the very beginning 
and we know how important this police base is to them. Vivian Construction is 
working on opportunities for the community to be involved with parts of the 
build process which is really exciting.”

Inspector Nightingale says the artwork installation, which will sit outside 
the base, is another key opportunity, with expressions of interest now open.

“Right from the outset, this rebuild has been about getting a facility that 
really fits the area. We’ve worked incredibly hard on a design that is 
unique and that will reflect the community it sits in and their aspirations.

“This piece – whether it be a sculpture, carving or something else – is 
another way to ensure the special essence of the community is reflected in 
this police base. I’m confident it’s going to be unlike any other police 
building and I’m really excited to see what designs people come up with.”

Throughout the process New Zealand Police has worked alongside our community 
partners, including Ngāi Tūhoe, embracing the themes which came from the 
local community around connection, protection and presence.

“We want to see these themes, as well as our police values, reflected in 
the chosen design. The judging panel will be looking for a piece of art that 
builds on the unique design of the building, draws on the collaboration with 
the community and reflects the role of Police within the community and the 
outcomes Police is trying to achieve.”

The selected artist will get $10,000 to produce their piece. The invitation 
is open to all artists, however connection to the rohe and community is 
important to the project and the judging panel will consider a tie to the 
community as an advantage.

Meanwhile, Vivian Construction commercial director Matt Vivian says the 
company too will consider ways to engage the local community.

“In the past we have engaged in the local community to help deliver these 
projects in various capacities from labouring and earth brick building to 
placing locals with contractors to carry on into apprenticeships. There are a 
number of areas we would love to engage the community in on this one.”

For more information on Expressions of Interest for the artwork, see the 
Police website, Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police Facebook page or email 
jasmin.danby@police.govt.nz for more details.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 