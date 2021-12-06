New Police Base In Tāneatua Gets Underway
Work is about to start on Tāneatua’s new police base
– now the hunt is
on to find someone to design an artwork to sit in front of the base.
Police has
appointed Vivian Construction to build the base, which has
been
designed to reflect the valleys of the local area. A blessing of the site has
been held and work onsite will now get underway.
Eastern Bay of Plenty
Area Commander Inspector Stuart Nightingale
says
appointing the contractor and getting work underway on the site is a
significant step.
“The community has been involved in this
project since the very beginning
and we know how important this police base is to them. Vivian Construction is
working on opportunities for the community to be involved with parts of the
build process which is really exciting.”
Inspector Nightingale says the
artwork installation, which will sit outside
the base, is another key opportunity, with expressions of interest now open.
“Right from the outset, this
rebuild has been about getting a facility
that
really fits the area. We’ve worked incredibly hard on a design that is
unique and that will reflect the community it sits in and their aspirations.
“This piece – whether it be a
sculpture, carving or something else – is
another way to ensure the special essence of the community is reflected in
this police base. I’m confident it’s going to be unlike any other police
building and I’m really excited to see what designs people come up with.”
Throughout the process New Zealand Police has
worked alongside our community
partners, including Ngāi Tūhoe, embracing the themes which came from the
local community around connection, protection and presence.
“We want to see these themes, as well
as our police values, reflected in
the chosen design. The judging panel will be looking for a piece of art that
builds on the unique design of the building, draws on the collaboration with
the community and reflects the role of Police within the community and the
outcomes Police is trying to achieve.”
The selected artist will get $10,000 to
produce their piece. The invitation
is open to all artists, however connection to the rohe and community is
important to the project and the judging panel will consider a tie to the
community as an advantage.
Meanwhile, Vivian Construction commercial
director Matt Vivian says the
company too will consider ways to engage the local community.
“In the
past we have engaged in the local community to help deliver
these
projects in various capacities from labouring and earth brick building to
placing locals with contractors to carry on into apprenticeships. There are a
number of areas we would love to engage the community in on this one.”
For more information on
Expressions of Interest for the artwork, see
the
Police website, Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police Facebook page or email
jasmin.danby@police.govt.nz for more details.