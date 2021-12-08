Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Wellington City Mission’s Toy Store Gives Dignity Of Choice This Christmas

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 12:15 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Mission

The Wellington City Mission’s Toy Store opened on Wednesday morning (8 December), giving those doing it tough this Christmas, the dignity of choice.

Rather than giving families generic toys, The Wellington City Mission will be inviting parents to choose the gifts themselves.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says dignity of choice underpins the concept of the Toy Store. “The Toy Store empowers parents to choose exactly the right gift for their child and wrap it themselves. On Christmas morning, the gift comes from them.”

This year the Wellington City Mission is partnering with Vinnies Wellington to make sure even more families can be supported in this way.

Millie Lambess of Vinnies Wellington says, “Offering a shopping experience like this is giving people the choice, dignity, and ownership to choose presents for their children and it has a huge impact on their sense of worth”.

For the past few years, both The Wellington City Mission and Vinnies Wellington have been trialling the concept independently of each other, however, with limited space and capacity.

This year, both organisations have come together. “With the help of an amazing team of volunteers, we have turned an unused building in Newtown into a proper Toy Store!” says Missioner Murray Edridge. “The Covid 19 Pandemic and the high cost of housing has put even more strain on even more families with Christmas adding yet another layer of pressure.” says Murray. “By supporting parents through the Toy Store and our Social Supermarket, we are able to offer some reprieve from that pressure.”

All toys on the shelves of the Toy Store have been donated by the public and with the increase in demand, the Wellington City Mission is confident of more support. “What we know about Wellingtonians is that they will help us do this – they will help us respond. The generosity so far has been amazing.”

The Toy Store will be open until Wednesday 22 December and will be available for families that the Wellington City Mission and Vinnies are supporting, with other social agencies invited to make appointments too.

To make a donation visit https://wellingtoncitymission.org.nz/donate-now/

 

Notes:

  • The Wellington City Mission also supplies over 70 social agencies around the Wellington Region with donated toys. Those toys are then distributed throughout the community.
  • The Toy Store is by appointment only.
  • The Toy Store is stocked by new toys donated by the public.
  • Each shopper is joined by a City Mission or Vinnies Wellington social worker to support them in what can be quite an overwhelming experience.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Mission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 