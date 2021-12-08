Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kaituna River Velocity Mapped Over 16 Hours

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty Regional Council

Bay of Plenty Regional Council staff spent 16 continuous hours punting slowly back and forth across the Kaituna River last week carrying out some critical work.

From dawn until dusk the Data Service Collection Team used sonar technology mounted on a dingy and a flotation device to measure water flows in the Kaituna River over a full tidal cycle.

Regional Council Coastal Catchments Manager Pim de Monchy said the work was crucial to understand if the Kaituna Re-diversion and Te Awa o Ngatoroirangi/Maketū Estuary Enhancement Project was performing the way scientists had predicted.

“Before the re-diversion which allowed for the wetland creation, we created a 3D computer simulation of what flows might be like in the river following the work,” said Mr de Monchy.

“Last week’s river gauging work will check how close the computer simulation was in predicting what actually happens, and help us optimise the settings for the wetland and surrounding river habitats to thrive.”

The data team worked in two teams of two. One team was responsible for slowly crossing the river in the dingy more than 200 times while the sonar technology (an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler) measured the water velocity and depth, and the other team used a floatation device to hand-pulley another device across the channel in front of the Maketū Estuary Control Gates every five minutes from 5am to 9pm.

Nearly a year on from the completion of the re-diversion project, Te Awa o Ngatoroirangi / Maketū Estuary is already showing signs of healing.

Pipi and shellfish at the Maketū Estuary have been increasing in size since work began in 2018 while problematic algae covering the upper estuary bed has been decreasing.

Seagrass, which provides valuable habitat for fish, is also returning to the estuary.

“These promising signs, particularly in the upper estuary, show that the ecological health of the estuary is improving,” said Mr de Monchy.

“We hope that future monitoring will continue to show gradual increases in these trends.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Bay of Plenty Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 