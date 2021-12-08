Chapel Street Incident, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty

Police are responding to an incident on Chapel Street in Tauranga, involving a vehicle in the water.

The street is closed to allow emergency services to attend.

Traffic management is being put in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.

At this stage there is no information regarding the number of people involved or any injuries.

An update will be provided as soon as more information is available.

© Scoop Media

