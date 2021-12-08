Chapel Street Incident, Tauranga - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 5:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to an incident on Chapel Street in
Tauranga, involving a vehicle in the water.
The street
is closed to allow emergency services to
attend.
Traffic management is being put in place and
motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
At
this stage there is no information regarding the number of
people involved or any injuries.
An update will be
provided as soon as more information is
available.
During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>