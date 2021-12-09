Manatū Taonga Ministry For Culture And Heritage Embarks On Carillon Strengthening Project
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 11:38 am
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage
Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage is
pleased to announce planning is underway to seismically
strengthen the National War Memorial Carillon Bell
Tower.
"In consultation with Wellington City Council,
a newly approved deadline of May 2027 has been set for the
project," said Brodie Stubbs, Manager, Te Pae
Mahara.
"Manatū Taonga intends to complete the
project well before the 2027 timeframe and is currently
procuring the necessary professional services to carry out
the works.
"The National War Memorial building has
been closed since February 2020, following a detailed
seismic assessment of the structure which revealed the
Carillon Bell Tower was earthquake prone.
"The
Carillon Bell Tower will be strengthened to a standard
ensuring the National War Memorial is safe and accessible,
without compromising its heritage values.
"Pukeahu
National War Memorial Park will remain open and
commemorations will continue to take place at the Tomb of
the Unknown Warrior. The Queen Elizabeth II Education Centre
at Pukeahu also remains open for school visits," said Brodie
Stubbs.
