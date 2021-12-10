Serious Crash, Turua - Waikato
Friday, 10 December 2021, 7:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services at responding to a crash between a
tanker and a car on Orchard East Road near Turua.
The
crash was reported to Police just after
6.30pm.
Initial indications are there are serious
injuries.
Cordons are in place and motorists are asked
to avoid the
area.
