Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary Of Weekend's Activity

The weekend of Saturday 11 December and Sunday 12 December was relatively uneventful for Surf Life Saving Northern Region, particularly the Sunday which was affected by the rainy weather.

Summary – Saturday 11 December

At Piha, a bodysurfer hit the sand and dislocated their shoulder. They were supported by Piha lifeguards and St Johns first response for two hours until an ambulance arrived to assist the patient. Kariaotahi rescued two boogie-boarders from the edge of the flagged area. Whangārei Heads rescued one child boogie-boarder who was caught in a rip, and assisted two others in the shallows. Muriwai had the highest headcount with 1500 beach users in the afternoon.

Statistics – Saturday 11 December

No. of people rescued 3 No. of people assisted 3 No. of major first aids 2 No. of minor first aids 10 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 135 No. of number involved 8465 No. of peak head count 5288 No. of hours worked 972

Summary – Sunday 12 December

Poor weather resulted in a very quiet day for lifeguards with low beach headcounts, the biggest being at Muriwai - 400 at peak, including the club’s junior lifeguard training. United North Piha had the most preventative actions - eight involving 19 individuals.

The only incidents were three minor first-aids, one each at Ruakaka (splinter removed from eight-year-old girl’s foot), Wenderholm (small cut to a boy’s foot) and Piha (25-year-old male treated for minor injury suffered while surfing).

Statistics – Sunday 12 December

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major first-aids 0 No. of minor first-aids 3 No. of searches 0 No. of preventatives 53 No. of number involved 349 No. of peak head count 2304 No. of hours worked 1035

Summary - weekend

No. of people rescued 3 No. of people assisted 3 No. of major first aids 2 No. of minor first aids 13 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 188 No. of number involved 8814 No. of peak head count 7592 No. of hours worked 2007

