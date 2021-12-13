Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Kids’ Summer Reading Programme Is Open For Registrations

Monday, 13 December 2021, 2:47 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Libraries welcome kids aged 5-12 to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Programme.

The programme encourages our tamariki to read books and complete activities about reading. At the end, of course, there is a great prize waiting.

“The reading programme is a great way to keep our children reading over summer,” says Ian Littleworth, Libraries and Cultural Services Manager.

“Reading skill and confidence declines over the summer holidays for some children if they stop reading. This programme can help in a fun way.”

Once children are registered, they will get a challenge card with activities to complete. Activities range from reading a non-fiction book to creating something from an arts and craft book. When activities are completed, children can tick them off by reporting-in with a volunteer or librarian in the library, or by Zoom or phone.

Children can register for the reading programme now until 31 December at any Council Library or through the libraries’ website. They can report-in from 5-28 January.

“It’s such a rewarding programme and it’s great to see our tamariki connecting with our libraries,” Mr Littleworth said.

For more information about the Kāpiti Kids’ Summer Reading Programme have a look at the Council’s website: kapiticoast.govt.nz/libraries/childrens/summer-reading-programme/

