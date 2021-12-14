Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021 To Go Before Elected Members For Adoption

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 11:35 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Elected members will be asked to adopt Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021 at the Full Council meeting this Thursday 16 December, 2021.

285 public submissions were received on QLDC’s draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021 in August and September, with 22 submitters heard in support of their submissions before a Hearing Panel comprising Councillors Calum MacLeod, Niki Gladding and Craig Ferguson.

QLDC’s General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete acknowledged that a large majority of submitters were in opposition to the draft bylaw as they felt it did not go far enough to prohibit freedom camping, with some even requesting that freedom camping be prohibited right throughout the district.

“The Freedom Camping Act 2011 (FCA) does not permit a blanket prohibition of the activity, but the Panel has requested a number of changes to the proposed bylaw going before Council, following the submission process.”

The Hearing Panel considered evidence presented before it and supported changes to the proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021, including the prohibition of freedom camping at Camphill Road Carpark, Morven Ferry Road Reserve, Rees Valley Road and Kinloch Road.

In addition, the proposed Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021 would prohibit freedom camping on Coronet Peak Road to Skippers Road (including Skippers Saddle), Crown Range Road, Precipice Creek Carpark on Glenorchy-Paradise Road, Moke Lake Road, Rafters Road and Motutapu Road Track end.

The general prohibition of freedom camping in residential areas would be extended to include new residential areas at Hāwea Flat and at Wicklow Terrace in Albert Town.

However, Luggate Red Bridge Reserve would continue to permit restricted freedom camping, as well as other areas in the district where restricted freedom camping would be permitted.

Dr Cloete added that the need remained for Council to continue to regulate freedom camping in the district, and that a bylaw was the appropriate method to do so.

“The Queenstown Lakes is a significant destination for many New Zealanders and visitors to our country’s shores, and our district has seen unprecedented growth in visitor numbers over the last decade, some of those being freedom campers,” said Dr Cloete.

“While COVID-19 has affected visitor numbers in the last two years, we will eventually see higher numbers of campers returning to the Queenstown Lakes, and the need remains for Council to continue protecting our unique environment and ensuring all camping is undertaken in a responsible and sustainable way.”

The report going before Council this Thursday also asks elected members to agree that if there are changes to the New Zealand Self-Containment Standards or relevant freedom camping legislation, a review of these changes will be undertaken to determine if amendments are required to the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021.

If adopted, the Freedom Camping Bylaw 2021 would come into effect on Thursday 16 December, 2021 and would mean the revocation of QLDC’s current Freedom Camping Bylaw 2019 on the same date.

